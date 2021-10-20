Batwoman Star Accuses Show of Misconduct

(Newser) – The original star of TV's Batwoman accused the show's network and studio on Wednesday of running an abusive and dangerous workplace that drove her from the program. Ruby Rose listed a series of injuries and accusations, Rolling Stone reports, which Warner Bros. TV argued in a statement later in the day. "I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set," Rose began on Instagram Stories, addressing her posts to the star's showrunner, the CW, and production executives. "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," she said, per Deadline, adding, "Shame on you."

Rose, who left the job in May 2020, included videos of her visits to doctor's offices for her injuries. She also described serious injuries to others on the set, including stunt people, and reposted a video about an injury that she said required her to have surgery in 2019. "To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this," Rose wrote. If she declined to work, she said she was told the cast and crew would be fired and her role would be recast. The conditions on set were responsible for the injuries, she said. Also, "They ruined Kate Kane," Rose wrote.

Warner Bros. TV called Rose's version of events "revisionist history," saying it decided not to bring her back for the second season after receiving complaints about the actor's workplace behavior. Rose had also made allegations against a co-star, Dougray Scott, saying he hurt a female stunt double and yelled at women. Scott issued his own statement Wednesday saying Rose's accusations "are entirely made up and never happened." The two sides did agree that Rose didn't leave the show voluntarily. She said she doesn't want fans to keep asking her if she'll return. "I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head," she posted. (Read more Ruby Rose stories.)