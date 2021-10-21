Gwyneth Paltrow's New Netflix Show Helps Couples in the Bedroom

(Newser) – Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has insecurities about her physical appearance in an episode of her new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop, but she’s working on that. The Oscar-winner and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand opens up in the six-episode series, aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six courageous couples, the AP reports. When some women on the show cited body image as an obstacle to sex, Paltrow shared her experience. She explained that after being in the public eye since she was 22, she was always trying to fit some ideal.

"I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame,“ Paltrow said in a recent interview with the AP. “That means that we’re holding ourselves to some other standard that’s been prescribed to us and it’s very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I’m always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don’t think I have blind spots anymore, and I’m trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body.”

The six couples include people of varying ages, races, and sexual orientations working with experts to learn new ways to see each other and increase intimacy, while using methods and tools to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex. The show’s experts—a Sexological Bodyworker, a Tantra and Sacred Intimacy coach, and an Erotic Wellness coach—help couples through deep discussions and physical exercises. As the series launches Thursday, the goop website is also highlighting two new tie-in products: a vibrator and a female libido supplement. “I think largely women have been inculcated with this idea that we don’t deserve to ask for those things, and I think it really hinders us," Paltrow said.