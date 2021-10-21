You May Need to Toss Your Onions

(Newser) – Have any whole red, white, or yellow onions without a sticker or packaging in your cupboard? The CDC says you should throw them out. A salmonella outbreak linked to imported onions has so far sickened more than 650 people, including at least 129 who were hospitalized, the New York Times reports. No deaths have yet been reported. Consumers in 37 states have been impacted, with ProSource Inc., of Hailey, Idaho, identified as a potential source. The contaminated onions were imported from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico, and ProSource says they were imported from July 1 through Aug. 27.

But since they can last as long as three months in storage, people may still be using them. The onions were also sold to restaurants, which should not serve them, USA Today reports. And because the onions may or may not have stickers or packaging indicating where they're from, consumers are urged to get rid of any unlabeled whole red, white, or yellow onions and wash and sanitize any surfaces they may have touched. Salmonella symptoms most typically include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps, and dehydration, but can also include headaches, lethargy, rash, blood in urine, or blood in stool. (Read more salmonella stories.)