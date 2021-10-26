With Some Attractions Closed, Disneyland Raises Prices

(Newser) – If you want to go to the happiest place on Earth, be prepared to spend a lot of money. And no, we aren’t talking about Finland. Disneyland introduced tiered pricing, raising the cost of a ticket on high-demand days, in 2016. And it raised prices on all five tiers as much as 5% in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic closed parks, the LA Times reports. At that point, the most expensive ticket for one day in one park was $154. As of Monday, there are now six price tiers, and the priciest ticket is $164. The price for visiting both Disneyland and the nearby Disney California Adventure Park in a single day can cost as much as $224, up from $209, per the OC Register. Prices are going up but some attractions are still closed, like the daily costumed parades. "Honestly raising prices now is an insult," one fan tweeted.

story continues below

If a few people decide to skip Disney, the park will still likely make more money from fewer guests, Farmingdale State College professor and theme park expert Martin Lewison told the Times. "It wouldn’t be the end of the world for the company if attendance dipped a little bit," he said. A Redditor on a Disney thread echoed that take: "I feel like they could double the prices from where they are today next year and people will still go about the same," per SFGate. Parking rates are going up 20%, too, from $25 to $30 per day. And theme park fans all over the country can look for prices to go up, since other parks will raise rates to keep up, the OC Register reports. (Read more Disneyland stories.)