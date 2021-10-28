Mitt Romney, Kyrsten Sinema Team Up for Halloween

(Newser) – In a day of high stakes in DC, a weird bit of political theater emerged, too. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney dressed up as the soccer-coach character Ted Lasso and paid a visit to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, reports Deadline. Sinema was dressed as Lasso's boss on the Apple TV Plus show, fictional team owner Rebecca Welton, notes Washingtonian. Romney tweeted images and video, with captions such as "Biscuits with the boss" and "She's one tough cookie." (Those are Lasso-themed jokes.) He also gave a nod to the real Lasso portrayer, Jason Sudeikis. Sinema, of course, has been in the spotlight of late because she and fellow Democrat Joe Manchin have forced President Biden to dramatically cut his spending plan. As you might expect, not everyone was amused.

