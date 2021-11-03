(Newser) – Justyn Martin, a student at California's Inglewood High School, has committed to playing for UCLA when he graduates, but he had one more thing to accomplish last week before taking off his secondary school cleats for good. Martin threw 13 touchdowns during Friday's game against Morningside High School, which CBS Los Angeles notes is a countrywide high school football record. His drive helped propel Inglewood to a 106-0 win, a victory that's now drawing snark and venom for its coaching team.

"This violates everything you want from a leader of a HS team," ESPN analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Saturday. "How can anyone in their right mind defend the Coach of Inglewood?" "It was a classless move," Morningside coach Brian Collins tells the Los Angeles Times of Inglewood coach Mil'Von James, 36, who played for the UCLA Bruins in college and spent some time as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns. Others concurred. "We're supposed to be teaching young men life lessons through the game," one dad and fellow high school football coach tweeted over the weekend. "What message was this staff teaching last night? Sad."

Collins says he's proud of his team for not giving up, despite the dire numbers on the scoreboard. "The refs asked them to run the clock and they refused," he tells the Times. Collins also noted that it was an odd move to play Martin for so long in the game, considering he's now committed to UCLA and should avoid getting injured. In a Tuesday statement cited by USA Today, Inglewood High principal Debra Tate notes that James has since apologized to both Morningside's team and "the larger school community" for the "unacceptable" score and pledged to make sure the incident was not repeated. (Read more high school football stories.)