Before Concert's Start, Man Falls to Death, Kills Another

(Newser) – Wednesday was supposed to be the day ABBA released a trailer promoting its "highly anticipated comeback tour," reports NPR. Tour organizers tweeted Wednesday that they were holding off in light "of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night." That was a reference to two deaths at a culture center in the city of Uppsala. The AP reports two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue and landed on the other, police said. The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby died at the scene, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said. The incident happened 30 minutes before a tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, was due to begin. Some 1,000 people were in attendance, but the event was canceled. The culture center, an eight-story building with a mirrored façade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal, will be closed until Friday. Police said they have no reason to suspect foul play in the 80-year-old's descent from the 7th floor.

In September, the Swedish quartet known for hits like "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," and "Fernando" said they would be putting out their first new music in four decades and performing a virtual concert. The forthcoming album Voyage, to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981's The Visitors, which until now had been the group's swan song. (Read more ABBA stories.)