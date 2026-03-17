Military Shares American Toll of 'Operation Epic Fury'

American forces have taken significant hits in the conflict with Iran, according to a new US military tally. US Central Command says about 200 US service members have been wounded since the launch of "Operation Epic Fury," with spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins noting most injuries were minor and 180 troops are already back on duty, per the Guardian. Hawkins declined to detail the nature or causes of the wounds, though ABC News previously cited burns, shrapnel injuries, and traumatic brain injuries, with at least 10 troops seriously hurt.