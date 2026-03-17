Dubai 'Was Supposed to Be Safe.' It's Not

Like many cities in the Mideast at the moment, Dubai finds itself under attack. The city in the United Arab Emirates has been fending off Iranian missile and drone attacks, and explosions have struck near the city's airport—one of the world's busiest for international travelers—and major ports, reports the BBC . Residents faced new warnings on Tuesday, notes the AP . Given that Dubai is located near the Strait of Hormuz, the violence might not be surprising—it fits right in to Iran's strategy of inflicting as much economic damage as possible on the world economy, reports the Washington Post . But a New York Times piece by renowned urban expert Richard Florida makes the case that Dubai is a special case.

Dubai, he writes, "was supposed to be safe." Instead, the attacks have "struck at the fundamental premise of Dubai's model as a new type of global metropolis." Dubai has been thriving over the last several years as a world financial center, and about 90% of its residents nonnationals—a percentage far higher than any other major city in the world. "It's developed into what could be called a city as platform, less a rooted place with people and history than a blank slate for the exchange of capital," Florida writes.

The city is "probably too big to fail," he adds, but all bets are off should the violence continue. UAE officials are well aware of this and have been urging residents not to share bombing videos, so as not to rattle confidence. "That is the defining contradiction of this new kind of ephemeral metropolis," writes Florida. "For many, it's not a real home. And so when the going gets rough, why would they stick around?" Read his full piece.