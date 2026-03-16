Pakistan Is Accused of Strike Killing 400 in Kabul Hospital

Afghanistan on Monday accused Pakistan's military of targeting a hospital in Kabul that treats drug users in airstrikes, with a government spokesman saying more than 400 people had been killed. Pakistan dismissed the accusation, contending that the strikes—which were also conducted in eastern Afghanistan—did not hit any civilian sites, the AP reports. In an interview with local media posted on X, a Health Ministry spokesman said all parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed. Television stations posted footage showing firefighters struggling to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building.

Afghan officials said the two sides earlier exchanged fire along their common border, killing four people in Afghanistan, as the deadliest fighting between the neighbors in years entered a third week. The government said the hospital strike violated Afghanistan's territory and that most of those killed and wounded were patients undergoing treatment. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesman said no hospital was targeted in Kabul. In a post on X, Pakistan's Ministry of Information said the strikes "precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban" and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar, saying the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.

Also Monday, the UN Security Council called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to immediately step up efforts to combat terrorism. Pakistan accuses Kabul of harboring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, which it says carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Security Council resolution, adopted unanimously, didn't name Pakistan but condemns "all terrorist activity." The resolution also extends the UN political mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, for three months.