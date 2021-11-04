(Newser) – When Kirk Douglas died last year, the name Natalie Wood began trending on Twitter, notes the AP. The reason? An ugly Hollywood rumor. Now, however, a new memoir by Wood's younger sister asserts that the rumor was, in fact, true: Douglas sexually assaulted Wood when he was in his late 30s and she was a teenager, writes Lana Wood in Little Sister. The AP obtained an advance copy. The allegation:

In 1955, the mother of budding star Natalie Wood arranged for her daughter to meet Douglas at a hotel in a bid to boost her career. When an upset Natalie Wood returned to the car, "she was very disheveled and very upset, and she and Mom started urgently whispering to each other," writes Lana Wood, who was 8 at the time. "I couldn't really hear them or make out what they were saying. Something bad had apparently happened to my sister, but whatever it was, I was apparently too young to be told about it."

