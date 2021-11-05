After Teacher's Murder, Social Media Posts Lead to 2 Teens

(Newser) – Nohema Graber, a high school Spanish teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was known to spend her afternoons in a community park. And it's where she spent her final moments Tuesday before two 16-year-old students at Fairfield High School, where she taught, killed her, according to police. The body of the 66-year-old, reported missing on Wednesday, was found Thursday with what police say was "inflicted trauma to the head," under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties at Fairfield's Chautauqua Park, reports USA Today. Investigators say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are responsible. They're charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide and will be tried as adults, according to a city release.

Investigators spoke with an associate of the accused who provided "social media exchanges indicative of Goodale having specific details of the disappearance and subsequent death of Graber," including "the motive for killing Graber, the planning and execution of the means to kill Graber, as well as deliberate attempts to conceal the crime," according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Des Moines Register. The same person provided subsequent communications "indicative of Miller also being involved and present for the death [of] Graber," according to a second complaint. Miller then "admitted to being in Chatauqua City Park as the murder was taking place, providing materials utilized in committing the murder, and aiding in actions taken to conceal the murder."

Investigators say a search of Goodale's home also turned up several pieces of bloody clothing. Another associate of the teens said Goodale was wearing the seized clothing in the park on Tuesday afternoon alongside Miller, according to the complaints. "Why?" is the question now asked by Graber's friend of 15 years, Edith Cabrera, per USA Today. She describes Graber as "an exceptional person, a lovely person—especially with her family, even with her students." Laurie Noll, superintendent of the Fairfield Community School District, says Graber "touched the lives of many students, parents and staff" after arriving at the school in 2012. "An act like this is unspeakable," adds Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association. "We cannot understand this." (Read more murder stories.)