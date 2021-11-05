(Newser) – An early-morning program at a Saskatchewan school proved unusually exciting for the kids in attendance this week. The CBC reports that just before 9am on Thursday, a moose was spotted lurking around the Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, just as a before-school program was wrapping up in a community room shared by the school and the St. Nicholas Catholic School. It seems the moose didn't want to be left out in the cold, however: Without warning, the creature smashed through a glass window, ending up dazed on the community room's floor.

story continues below

Saskatoon Public Schools spokeswoman Veronica Baker tells the New York Times that there were 14 students and one teacher in the room at the time, and that they all managed to get out safely. One student suffered minor injuries that didn't require medical attention. A conservation officer with the province's Ministry of Environment says it was a young moose, not more than 2 years old, who apparently got disoriented not far from her habitat. "It took a wrong turn and it ended up in a schoolyard," he says.

Photos soon started circulating online, showing the chaotic scene and the still-stunned moose in the now-empty room. Once wildlife officials arrived at the scene, they were able to tranquilize the apparently tuckered-out animal before releasing her back into the wild. "While we have dealt with moose and other wild animals on school property before, we haven't had a situation like this," Baker says, per the Canadian Press. "It seems unbelievable." (Read more moose stories.)