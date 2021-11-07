Money / Elon Musk Elon Musk Ponders Stock Sale—Via Twitter Poll Tesla CEO says he will share some shares if the results say he should By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 7, 2021 7:35 AM CST Copied Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Newser) – Stop us if you've heard this before: Elon Musk is making headlines with an unconventional tweet. This time, the Tesla CEO has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether he should sell some of his shares in the company. The tweet: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted, adding a "yes" or "no" vote function. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes." Big money: Such a sale would amount to about $21 billion, given that Musk has more than 170 million shares, calculates Reuters. story continues below The background: Musk's reference to "unrealized gains" is about Democratic plans to levy a "billionaires' tax"—to make them pay a tax on their wealth even if they don't sell assets such as stock shares in a given year. Musk has previously spoken out against the idea. CNBC notes that Musk also has previously said that he will probably sell "a huge block" of his Tesla options soon. Firing back: Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, criticized Musk's latest comments. “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll," he said, per the Hill. "It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)