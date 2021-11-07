Elon Musk Ponders Stock Sale—Via Twitter Poll

(Newser) – Stop us if you've heard this before: Elon Musk is making headlines with an unconventional tweet. This time, the Tesla CEO has launched a Twitter poll to determine whether he should sell some of his shares in the company.

The tweet: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted, adding a "yes" or "no" vote function. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes."

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted, adding a "yes" or "no" vote function. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes." Big money: Such a sale would amount to about $21 billion, given that Musk has more than 170 million shares, calculates Reuters.

story continues below