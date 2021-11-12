 
Paris Hilton Is a Married Woman

Heiress offered peek at wedding dress after tying the knot with Carter Reum on Thursday
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2021 8:23 AM CST
Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton, left, walks through the Capitol in Washington, on Oct. 20, 2021, while lending her celebrity to support legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Newser) – After three prior engagements, Paris Hilton finally walked down the aisle Thursday, marrying fiancé and venture capitalist Carter Reum. The couple, who were engaged in February during Hilton's 40th birthday celebration on a private island, wed at a private estate in Los Angeles, with celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Paula Abdul in attendance, People reports. "My forever begins today," Hilton wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself peeking out from behind a veil while wearing a high-neck lace gown.

It’s reportedly one of 10 Hilton will wear over three days of festivities. Cameras will be rolling as part of a 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which debuted Thursday on Peacock. (She also has a cooking show on Netflix.) "I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding," Hilton said during a Tonight Show appearance in August, per People. As for Reum, also 40, whom Hilton began dating in late 2019: "He was absolutely worth the wait!" the heiress told Vogue in February. "We make each other better people." (A baby may be in the near future.)

