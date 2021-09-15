Arrest Made in Strange SC Murdaugh Case

(Newser) – Police say Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer who was shot in the head months after his wife and son were found fatally shot, arranged his own shooting. Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was arrested Tuesday and hit with a slew of charges related to the alleged plot, Fox News reports. Police say Murdaugh, who resigned from his law firm under odd circumstances soon after being shot, conspired with Smith to fatally shoot him so that his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect on his $10 million life insurance policy. Instead, the elder Murdaugh received only a superficial wound.

Murdaugh has not been charged, but additional charges are expected, according to authorities. His law license had already been indefinitely suspended. His former firm accused him of misappropriating funds, allegations the state's law officials were looking into. Police say Murdaugh gave Smith the gun that was used in the shooting, NBC News reports. Meanwhile, the killings of his wife and other son remain unsolved.