Pfizer Asks Feds to OK Promising COVID Pill

(Newser) – Pfizer asked US regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company's filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is driving more Americans indoors, the AP reports. Pfizer’s pill has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections. The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in the coming months.

"We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. Specifically, Pfizer wants the drug available for adults who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections and are at risk of becoming seriously ill. That's similar to how other drugs are currently used to treat the disease. But all FDA-authorized COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic. The FDA is holding a public meeting on the Merck pill later this month to get the opinion of outside experts before making its decision. It’s not yet known whether Pfizer’s drug will undergo a similar public review.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity. If authorized, the FDA will have to weigh making the pill available for vaccinated people dealing with breakthrough infections, since they weren't part of the initial tests. For best results, patients need to start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for speedy testing and diagnosis. (Pfizer signed a deal Tuesday to allow generic drugmakers to produce low-cost versions of the pill for certain countries.)