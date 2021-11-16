 
X

Deal Will Bring Pfizer's COVID Pill to Half the World

Drug-maker will let others make the pill so it can be sold cheaply in poorer countries
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2021 3:02 PM CST
Deal Will Bring Pfizer's COVID Pill to Half the World
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. In a statement Tuesday drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said it has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental coronavirus pill.   (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(Newser) – Pfizer is teaming up with Medicines Patent Pool, a nonprofit based in Geneva and backed by the UN, to bring its new COVID pill to poorer countries. They’ll work with about a dozen manufacturers of generic drugs to bring affordable access to the pill, once it's approved, to 95 countries, the New York Times reports. The pill, which Pfizer will sell under the name Paxlovid, proved effective in preventing severe COVID in unvaccinated volunteers in a clinical trial. The deal opens up access to the treatment to much of Asia and Africa—more than half the world's population, the AP reports. Pfizer isn’t extending the deal to Brazil, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, Cuba, Iraq, Libya, China, and Russia.

story continues below

The five-day course of treatment includes 10 pills of an HIV drug called ritonavir, but experts aren’t forecasting any problems with access to that drug. “It’s quite significant that we will be able to provide access to a drug that appears to be effective and has just been developed, to more than 4 billion people,” Esteban Burrone, head of policy at the Medicines Patent Pool, said. Pfizer won’t be collecting royalties on sales in countries that are part of the agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal is similar to one Merck struck licensing its antiviral molnupiravir. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X