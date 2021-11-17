 
X

US Tourists Pick Wrong Place to Have 5:30am Beer in Rome

The Colosseum is neither a bar, nor open at that hour
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 17, 2021 12:30 PM CST
US Tourists Were 'Just Having a Beer,' Get Fined Anyway
The Colosseum is shown.   (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(Newser) – Two American tourists, chatting over a beer in Rome. Unremarkable. That it happened at 5:30am is a little odder. That they allegedly broke into the Colosseum and threw one back there is downright strange—and, as you might imagine, illegal. The Guardian reports the 24- and 25-year-old men were spotted by a passerby who clued in police. When police arrived on the scene, the two reportedly said they were "just having a beer."

story continues below

That said, the amphitheater closes at 4:30pm each day and definitely doesn't reopen at 5:30am. How they got in and got to the monument's second tier is unclear. They were fined $900, which CNN notes is slightly less than the fine an American man and English woman had to pay after being caught "cavorting" in a fountain in Rome in August. "That's a pretty expensive round," quips the BBC. (Assuming they go during the proper hours, tourists can now visit gladiators' underground chambers at the Colosseum.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X