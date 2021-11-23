Activists Who Posted Rowling's Address Did Not Commit a Crime

(Newser) – Update: The activists who posted a photo showing JK Rowling's home, including its address, will not be punished. The Harry Potter author complained to police about the act, which she called doxxing, but Scotland authorities have now confirmed the move was not criminal and no action will be taken, the BBC reports. The photo was deleted the day after it was posted. Our original story from Nov. 23, 2021, follows:

After protesting outside JK Rowling's Scotland home Friday night, in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance the following day, comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost, and drag king Richard Energy tweeted a photo of the demonstration in which Rowling's address could be seen. The Harry Potter author, who has become very controversial due to views that are seen as anti-trans, quickly accused them of "doxxing" her, or revealing personal information online, NBC News reports. She tweeted that she assumes they were trying to intimidate her, but they failed to take into consideration the fact that she's "now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out."

"Perhaps—and I’m just throwing this out there—the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us," she continued, citing names of other women without the levels of protection Rowling has who have been threatened and intimidated "for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex." Stars responded with a statement saying that "while we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down. Love to our trans siblings." The trio of demonstrators have apparently deleted their Twitter accounts, per the New York Post. (Read more JK Rowling stories.)