Lara Logan's Talent Agency Drops Her

Lara Logan has been dropped by her agent after her November comments on Fox News comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the "Angel of Death" who experimented on Jewish children in Nazi concentration camps. Fauci had said he was "astounded" that the network failed to take disciplinary action against Logan, but, as Mediaite explains, Logan did not actually make the comment as an employee of the network, but as a (frequent) unpaid guest—a gig for which she has not been booked since the comment. Logan confirmed in a recent podcast interview that she's never been on Fox's payroll. While her status with the network is not clear, an exec at her talent agency, UTA, confirms to Mediaite the agency cut ties with her weeks ago due to the Fauci comment.

A source at the agency says the "highly offensive” and “unacceptable" comment led to outrage with those who work there. Fox has yet to comment publicly on Logan's comment, and she said in the same podcast interview she doesn't know what her status with the network is and hasn't heard from them, the Daily Beast reports. Logan did host a show for the network's streaming platform, Fox Nation, called Lara Logan Has No Agenda, but she was paid via the show's production company, not Fox Nation—and since the comment no new episodes have aired and the network has stopped actively promoting the show. The production company behind the show also has not commented publicly on the scandal, but it removed the show from its list of titles and from its show schedule. (Read more Lara Logan stories.)