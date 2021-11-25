(Newser) – A clump of cells removed from President Biden's colon during his routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center last week was a "benign, slow-growing, but thought to be potentially precancerous lesion," according to a memo from his physician. Dr. Kevin O'Connor described the polyp—a clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon—as a tubular adenoma, "similar to the polyp which he had removed in 2008," in a White House memo dated Tuesday, per the AP. O'Connor added "no further action is required at this time," though Biden should undergo a repeat procedure in seven to 10 years.

The White House had described the discovery and removal of the polyp in a six-page summary of the physical on Friday, adding the tissue would be studied. It also said several diverticula, or tiny pouches in the lining of the colon, were removed, per the Washington Post. "Diverticula are common, especially after age 40, and seldom cause problems," according to the Mayo Clinic. Following the physical, O'Connor said 79-year-old Biden is showing signs of aging—the summary describes a "stiffened gait" as "newly significant," for example—but he remains "healthy," "vigorous," and "fit for duty," per the AP. (Read more President Biden stories.)