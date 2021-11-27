 
Dump These Antiperspirant Sprays ASAP If You Have Them

P&G recalls Old Spice, Secret aerosol products after traces of cancer-causing benzene were found
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2021 7:00 AM CST
P&G Recalls Old Spice, Secret Sprays Over Carcinogen
Some of the recalled products.   (Procter and Gamble, via Wall Street Journal)

(Newser) – Procter & Gamble has recalled 18 of its Old Spice and Secret aerosol antiperspirant sprays in the US after it says the cancer-causing chemical benzene was found in some of its products. The recall announcement issued by the company notes that it has told retailers to pull eight Old Spice and 10 Secret products with an expiration date of September 2023 from store shelves, and it also urges customers who already have these products in their homes to dump them (they can apply for reimbursement via the two brands' websites). P&G says that so far, it hasn't received reports of any "adverse events" tied to this finding, and that it's voluntarily recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution."

A P&G spokeswoman tells the Wall Street Journal the benzene was detected in the propellant that shoots the spray out of the can. Although the company notes that "daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," it acknowledges that exposure to the human carcinogen "can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening." The Hill reports that Johnson & Johnson earlier this year recalled five of its own aerosol products (Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens) after it discovered low levels of benzene in those items. (Read more recall stories.)

