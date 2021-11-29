Lindsay Lohan Shares Big News

(Newser) – Lindsay Lohan made a big announcement on Instagram Sunday: She's engaged. The actress posted a series of pictures of herself, wearing an engagement ring, with Bader Shammas. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned the post. Lohan, 35, has kept a low-profile in recent years after years of near-constant tabloid drama, and Shammas doesn't even have a public Instagram profile. Per the Independent, he's an assistant vice president at global investments bank Credit Suisse, and he lives in Dubai, where Lohan moved in 2014. They've reportedly been dating for two years, but quietly: She referred to him as her boyfriend in a social media post last year, but ultimately deleted it.

Lohan has also kept a low-profile professionally, largely staying off the big screen since the late 2000s other than a role in The Canyons in 2013 and making only a few appearances on the small screen and stage, and news recently broke that she's making a comeback in an as-yet-untitled Netflix Christmas movie set to debut next year. She'll star as the "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who gets amnesia in a skiing accident, opposite Chord Overstreet as the "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" taking care of her in the romantic comedy, Variety reports. This is Lohan's second engagement; she and Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov were engaged but broke up in 2016, People reports. (Read more Lindsay Lohan stories.)