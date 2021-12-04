Biden, Putin Agree to Talk Tuesday

(Newser) – President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the situation in Ukraine in a video call on Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin confirmed Saturday. "Biden will underscore US concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine," presidential spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement, Reuters reports. He'll also reaffirm that the US supports the "territorial integrity of Ukraine," she said.

Putin has deployed thousands of troops to the Ukraine-Russia border, raising fears of an invasion. The Russian president will raise his opposition to allowing Ukraine to join NATO, per the AP. The Kremlin said other topics of conversation will be bilateral ties and implementing agreements made when the presidents met in Geneva in June. The two last talked in July, when Biden pushed Putin on ransomware attacks in the US launched by Russian hacking gangs. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)