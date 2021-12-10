Trump Fumes at Netanyahu, Drops F-Bomb in Interview

(Newser) – Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had strong ties when both were leading their respective nations. Today, not so much. In an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid for Ravid's new book, Trump seethes at the former prime minister for congratulating Joe Biden after the 2020 election he continues to dispute. The former president even drops an f-bomb:

The slam: "He was very early," Trump says of Netanyahu's congratulatory message in Trump's Peace. "Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F---him." Ravid details this in a post at Axios. The Times of Israel adds that Netanyahu was "actually quite late" in congratulating Biden, compared to other world leaders.

