Trump Fumes at Netanyahu, Drops F-Bomb in Interview

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had strong ties when both were leading their respective nations. Today, not so much. In an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid for Ravid's new book, Trump seethes at the former prime minister for congratulating Joe Biden after the 2020 election he continues to dispute. The former president even drops an f-bomb:
- The slam: "He was very early," Trump says of Netanyahu's congratulatory message in Trump's Peace. "Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F---him." Ravid details this in a post at Axios. The Times of Israel adds that Netanyahu was "actually quite late" in congratulating Biden, compared to other world leaders.
- His beef: Trump tells Ravid that his actions as US president saved Netanyahu's political career as well as Israel itself. Those actions included recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel, and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear accord.
- Helping 'Bibi': "Nobody did more for Bibi," says Trump of Netanyahu, per excerpts in YNet News. "And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi." He added that Netanyahu "would have lost the (2019) election if it wasn't for me."
- Saving Israel: "I'll tell you what: Had I not come along, I think Israel was going to be destroyed," said Trump, per the BBC. "OK. You want to know the truth? I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now."
- Netanyahu responds: While no longer prime minister, Netanyahu is the current opposition leader and hopes to get his old job back. He issued a diplomatic response to Trump's comments and defended his congratulation of Biden. "Former prime minister Netanyahu really appreciates the great contribution that president Trump made to the State of Israel and its security," says a statement from his office. "He also really appreciates the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and it was therefore important for him to congratulate the incoming president."
