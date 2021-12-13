14 Shot, One Fatally, at Candlelight Vigil

(Newser) – One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40pm when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston, the AP reports. “Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

story continues below

Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said. The pastor leading the service, as well as his wife, were also said to be among those shot. Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a “disturbance” erupted there, Gonzalez said. "When everyone got to the hospital, a large fight ensued and we had to contact other agencies to help with that large fight," a sergeant tells ABC 13. Authorities did not immediately provide a description of the shooting suspect, and no arrests were announced.