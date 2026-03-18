Mangione Lawyers Ask to Delay Federal, State Trials

Luigi Mangione's lawyers asked a judge on Wednesday to postpone his federal trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson until early next year and said they will seek to have his state murder trial delayed until September. In a letter to US District Judge Margaret Garnett, Mangione's lawyers said that the current schedule—the state trial in June and the federal trial in September—would put him "in the position of needing to prepare for two complicated and serious trials at the same time," the AP reports.

They asked Garnett to delay the federal trial until January 2027 so that they can have an opportunity to ask the state trial judge, Gregory Carro, to reschedule the start of that case from June 8 to Sept. 8. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both cases.