Ex- Baywatch Star Logs 6th Arrest for Animal Activism

Former Baywatch actor and animal rights activist Alexandra Paul has found herself in handcuffs yet again. The 62-year-old was among roughly 20 people arrested Sunday after authorities say protesters illicitly entered Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wis., one of two major US breeders that supply canines for scientific research, and started taking dogs from the facility, per Page Six. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of 50 to 60 protesters on the property; some of the removed beagles were later recovered and returned, though others are still missing, officials said. Two vehicles and what police described as burglary tools were seized.