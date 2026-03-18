Ex- Baywatch Star Logs 6th Arrest for Animal Activism

Former Baywatch actor and animal rights activist Alexandra Paul has found herself in handcuffs yet again. The 62-year-old was among roughly 20 people arrested Sunday after authorities say protesters illicitly entered Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wis., one of two major US breeders that supply canines for scientific research, and started taking dogs from the facility, per Page Six. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of 50 to 60 protesters on the property; some of the removed beagles were later recovered and returned, though others are still missing, officials said. Two vehicles and what police described as burglary tools were seized.
This was Paul's sixth arrest in 10 years, AL.com reports, describing prior incidents during protests at California slaughterhouses and poultry farms. She most recently appeared in court in 2023 to answer to charges of taking a chicken from a slaughterhouse truck and was acquitted, per Page Six. Authorities characterized the activists arrested Sunday as "cooperative and respectful." Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office "understands how deeply people feel for the beagles at Ridglan Farms" and respects peaceful protest, but has a duty to act "when unlawful activity takes place." The sheriff's office also disclosed that Ridglan Farms will give up its state breeding license by July 1 following an animal-welfare investigation.