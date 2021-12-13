Time Names Its Person of the Year

(Newser) – Time magazine has named its Person of the Year for 2021: Elon Musk. "He is reshaping life on Earth and possibly life off Earth as well," Time Editor-In-Chief Edward Felsenthal said Monday on the Today show. Musk, of course, is the CEO of Tesla (pushing electric cars) and SpaceX (pushing space exploration). He also just happens to be the most richest person on the planet, with a net worth of about $265 billion. "We are in this new gilded age where, like it or not, so much of our lives, even in this moment of incredible inequality, are being shaped by these very wealthy tech leaders," said Felsenthal.

Cover story: The magazine's cover story on the 50-year-old Musk justifiying the pick begins as such: "The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable."

