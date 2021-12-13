(Newser) – The New Yorker recently profiled 42-year-old actor Jeremy Strong—currently starring in HBO's hit series Succession—and reaction to it might be generating more attention than the original piece. Author Michael Schulman presents Strong as someone who takes his craft extremely seriously. "His mild appearance belies a relentless, sometimes preening intensity," writes Schulman, who adds that Strong speaks with a "monk-like solemnity" about his work. At another point: "Strong's dedication strikes some collaborators as impressive, others as self-indulgent."

Example: The piece quotes Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which Strong co-starred. Sorkin recounts that Strong asked to be tear-gassed at one point to help get in character for a scene, a request that Sorkin rejected.

The piece quotes Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which Strong co-starred. Sorkin recounts that Strong asked to be tear-gassed at one point to help get in character for a scene, a request that Sorkin rejected. Too serious? Strong tells Schulman of his character in Succession: "I take him as seriously as I take my own life." And Schulman writes: "He does not find the character funny, which is probably why he's so funny in the role." Adds executive producer Adam McKay: "That's exactly why we cast Jeremy in that role. Because he's not playing it like a comedy. He's playing it like he's Hamlet." Co-star Kieran Culkin relates that when he told Strong he thought Succession was, in fact, a comedy, "he thought I was kidding." For those unfamiliar, Schulman notes that Succession is a "dark comedy" and is indeed very funny at times.

Strong tells Schulman of his character in Succession: "I take him as seriously as I take my own life." And Schulman writes: "He does not find the character funny, which is probably why he's so funny in the role." Adds executive producer Adam McKay: "That's exactly why we cast Jeremy in that role. Because he's not playing it like a comedy. He's playing it like he's Hamlet." Co-star Kieran Culkin relates that when he told Strong he thought Succession was, in fact, a comedy, "he thought I was kidding." For those unfamiliar, Schulman notes that Succession is a "dark comedy" and is indeed very funny at times. Pushback I: Actress Jessica Chastain has been among those publicly pushing back on the profile. She tweeted that she's known Strong for 20 years and worked with him on two films. He's "a lovely person," she writes. "Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don't believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it."

story continues below