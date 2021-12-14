Meadows: My Texts Were 'Selectively Leaked'

(Newser) – The fallout continues over Monday night's surprise development in the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney read texts that were sent by Donald Trump Jr. and three Fox News hosts to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the riot was unfolding. All urged Meadows to get the president to try to call off the rioters. Example: "He's got to condemn this sh-- Asap," Trump's son texted. The texts were among the documents Meadows turned over to the House panel investigating the riot before he stopped cooperating. More:

Meadows: He appeared on the conservative Newsmax site Monday night and suggested the texts were being taken out of context, reports the Hill. "We've tried very hard, in a very transparent and accommodating way, to share nonprivileged information," Meadows said. "And what we found out tonight is that not only did that just get disregarded, but then they tried to weaponize text messages, selectively leaked them, to put out a narrative, quite frankly, that the president didn't act."

story continues below