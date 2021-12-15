Biden Visits Tornado-Hit Kentucky Towns

(Newser) – President Biden pledged Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. "You will recover and rebuild," he said. "The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief,” he said as he stood before a home reduced to a few walls and piles of rubble in Dawson Springs, one of two Kentucky towns he visited. Biden walked through piles of debris in the town. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storms victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag. Earlier, in Mayfield, the president held hands in prayer with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a pastor.

story continues below

Biden spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states and said it was urgent that people be moved from emergency shelters in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the AP reports. At the same time, the president praised the outpouring of support from reeling communities and said the federal support he has committed will keep flowing. "Something good has to come out of this," Biden said. "In so many places, destruction was met with compassion." More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.

"I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, and you will recover and rebuild," Biden said. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.” He added: "There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes." The area is heavily Republican and "Let's go Brandon" chants were heard from scattered protesters as the president arrived. But Biden's stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet. Joining the president were Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell, and Gov. Andy Beshear.