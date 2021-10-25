'Let's Go Brandon' Political Chant Is Only Gaining Steam

(Newser) – The Washington Post ran an odd correction on a political story a few days ago: "A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a 'Let’s go Brandon' chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia," it reads, and continues: "The crowd broke into a 'F--- Joe Biden!' chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected." But there's a reason for that editor's confusion. Coverage:

The origins: "Let's Go Brandon" has become firmly established as an anti-Biden chant, and Slate explains that it's all because of a NASCAR interview. Earlier this month, NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after a victory, and she said fans in the background were chanting, "Let's Go Brandon" in his honor. Nope. The chant was actually "F--k Joe Biden!"

Catching on: Biden critics have seized on the moment, and they've been chanting and tweeting "Let's Go Brandon" everywhere. It's a way to convey their message and simultaneously avoid the censors, per the BBC. "Another common usage of this catchphrase since then has been to attach it to news that makes the president look bad," notes BGR. "For example—The economy is in the dumps, you say? Well, let's go, Brandon!"

