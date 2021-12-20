Manchin: White House Did 'Inexcusable' Things

(Newser) – Joe Manchin is firing back at the White House after a giant rift opened between them over the weekend. In an interview on West Virginia radio Monday, the Democratic senator spoke in broad terms about his decision to announce he could not support President Biden's Build Back Better plan:

I just got to the wit's end," he said, per the Hill. "And they know the real reason what happened. They won’t tell you, and I’m not going to tell you." However, he made a point to say he wasn't blaming Biden. “It’s not the president, it’s the staff," he said. "They drove some things and they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable." A guess: Manchin didn't provide details, but Politico thinks he's referring at least in part to reports last week that he opposed including the expanded child tax credit in the legislation. He told reporters they were hearing a "lot of bad rumors" about the particulars of his position on that.

