Alicia Witt's Parents Found Dead in Home

(Newser) – Actress Alicia Witt says she is devastated by the death of her parents, who were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts home Monday night. Witt says she became concerned after she didn't hear from them for a few days. "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement, per the AP. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss." Police say there is no sign of foul play in the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, though the cause of death is unclear and autopsies are scheduled.

Police said there had been reports the couple were using a space heater after experiencing furnace problems, but firefighters did not detect carbon monoxide, the Telegram & Gazette reports. A neighbor told the paper that she rarely saw the couple outside their home, which had fallen into disrepair, and she believes they had been ill for some time. Witt, 46, became a child star at seven years old when she was cast in the original Dune. She has also appeared in shows including Twin Peaks, Justified, and Orange Is the New Black. The Telegram & Gazette reports that Diane Witt was a different kind of celebrity in the '80s and '90s, when she got into the Guinness Book of World Records with hair more than 10 feet long. In 1988, the couple described their hair care routine to UPI and said they had even used the hair to go fishing. (Read more Massachusetts stories.)