Alleged Scheme With Dead Man Is 'Like a Hitchcock Movie'

(Newser) – Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. The Irish Times said a 66-year-old man was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow around 11am on Friday, propped up by two younger men in their 30s. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead. Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Siochana, said it has been confirmed that Peader Doyle was not a victim of foul play and died at some point Friday morning "rather than being dead for many hours, or even days, before the bizarre incident," per the Irish Times.

The AP reports one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present. With the help of a companion, he allegedly returned with the dead man's body. Doyle's home is located about 0.3 miles from the post office. One of the men reportedly told police that Doyle was alive when they left the home with him. The New York Times reports police are trying to obtain any surveillance video that would show the men on the walk between the two locations. Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said the allegations have left townspeople in shock. "It's just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that," Murnane said. "It beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie."