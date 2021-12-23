Biden Has an Answer on 2024

(Newser) – President Biden confirms he's running for re-election in 2024, and if former President Trump decides he, too, will run, that would only "increase the prospect of running." He told David Muir that in an ABC News interview Wednesday, but the 78-year-old did note, "look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health ... I would run again." As Axios notes, there's been speculation age or other factors might keep Biden from running again, though the Hill notes the White House has repeatedly said running in 2024 is the expectation. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)