 
X

Biden Has an Answer on 2024

Tells David Muir it's a 'yes,' especially if Trump is running too
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 23, 2021 12:00 AM CST
Biden Has an Answer on 2024
President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Newser) – President Biden confirms he's running for re-election in 2024, and if former President Trump decides he, too, will run, that would only "increase the prospect of running." He told David Muir that in an ABC News interview Wednesday, but the 78-year-old did note, "look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health ... I would run again." As Axios notes, there's been speculation age or other factors might keep Biden from running again, though the Hill notes the White House has repeatedly said running in 2024 is the expectation. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X