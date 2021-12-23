Coldplay Puts a Date on Their Last Album

(Newser) – Yellow is about to fade to black for Coldplay's discography, though it will be a few years till lights out. Chris Martin sat down with DJ Jo Whiley for an interview set to air Thursday, and BBC Radio 2 played a teaser from that chat on Wednesday, with big news from the band's frontman. "Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour," Martin announced. He added, "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things," but acknowledged that the band's catalog more or less will be completed.

story continues below

Whiley wasn't quite sure what to make of Martin's announcement, telling a colleague that even though the 44-year-old singer is often "disarmingly honest" when being interviewed, Whiley is "never quite sure if he's joking or being deadly serious." The BBC notes, however, that Martin has previously dropped hints about this disbanding of sorts, including as recently as October, when he told NME "we're going to make 12 albums" and then cease and desist (Coldplay has churned out nine studio albums so far).

Martin also told Absolute Radio in October that he envisioned playing live with his bandmates well into their "late 70s," like the Rolling Stones, per the Independent. "That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come," he said at the time. The Guardian notes Martin's latest news is being met with both "dismay" and "glee," with one commenter in the former camp lamenting, "Well, we knew the day would come sometime. I guess I was just in denial and hoping it would be longer."

As for those celebrating, one particularly harsh assessment: "Amongst all the covid misery, there is a small glimpse of a better future." People notes the band has a world tour in the works for next year to mark their latest album, Music of the Spheres. The performances will reportedly involve a "kinetic floor" that will be powered by energy generated by fans jumping up and down—all part of the band's 12-step plan to tour more sustainably. (Read more Coldplay stories.)