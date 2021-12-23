(Newser) – The way things were going, Robbie Roper was on track to becoming a familiar name for college football fans. But the star high school quarterback in Georgia died unexpectedly after routine surgery at age 18, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His family announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday. The surgical procedure wasn't specified, but Roper suffered complications afterward, his coach tells the newspaper. Only days ago, Sports Illustrated's AllGators site reported that the University of Florida was talking to Roper, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns this season in leading Roswell High School to a top-10 ranking in the state.

The story described Roper as an "underrated" passer "whose recruitment is just beginning to take off," and Roper himself addressed the frenzy. "It's definitely been crazy," he said. "I mean the first game of the season, I think I put up 450 [yards] passing and about 70 on the ground, so I knew what season it could end up being." Roper hadn't committed to any school, but in addition to powerhouse Florida, he'd received offers or interest from the likes of Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UMass, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina, per USA Today.

"Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him," Roswell coach Chris Prewett tells the Atlanta newspaper. "Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else." The teen's death has triggered an outpouring of support to Roper's family and school, and it even caught the attention of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. "We are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members," the team wrote on Twitter. "May he rest in peace." (Read more high school football stories.)