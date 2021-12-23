After Painful Wheel of Fortune Loss, a Turn of Events

(Newser) – It's not often that Wheel of Fortune episodes turn contentious, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday night. A contestant named Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was given as "What are you doing"? After supplying the four letters of her choice, she was left with this: _H__SING THE RIGHT __RD. With the clock ticking, she guessed "Choosing the right card," then very haltingly offered up "Choosing the right [long, long pause] word." The latter was the correct answer, but Pat Sajak said the answer had to "be more or less continuous," and that hers wasn't. That meant she didn't get the prize: a brand new Audi Q3. (Watch the segment here; that particular tweeted clip has been watched about one million times.)

story continues below

Fans went nuts of social media (USA Today rounds up a few tweets of the boycott nature here), but that group will likely be pleased by the latest development. No doubt sniffing an opportunity for some good PR, Audi on Wednesday night tweeted, "There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene! More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3." (This man solved the puzzle correctly, but one word was his downfall.)