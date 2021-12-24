NFL Player Crashes Car, Killing Passenger

(Newser) – A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in a Virginia car crash with NFL player Deshazor Everett at the wheel. Everett, a safety for the Washington Football Team, was hospitalized with injuries that the Loudon County Sheriff's Office called serious but not life-threatening, USA Today reports. The team said in a tweet that it had notified the league of the accident and extended its sympathy to the family of Olivia Peters of Las Vegas.

The crash happened just after 9pm on a winding road, the statement said. The 2010 Nissan GT-R went off the right side of road, hit several trees and rolled over, per WTOP. Everett, 29, has been with Washington since 2015 and is in the second year of a three-year, $6 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. No information on the cause of the crash has been released; the sheriff's statement said the accident is under investigation. (Read more car accident stories.)