Amber Heard Sticks It to Australia With New Dog's Name

(Newser) – It's not every day a celebrity's dog's name gets an international reaction, but Amber Heard would be a logical exception. You'll recall the actress found herself in a giant mess after illegally bringing her Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia on a private jet in breach of quarantine laws in 2015. She was married to Johnny Depp at the time, who was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean flick in the country. Then-Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce became the public face of the feud, warning the dogs needed to "bugger off back to the United States" or risk being put down. The coda to the story? Heard's Sunday tweet introducing her new dog to the world: one named Barnaby Joyce.

story continues below

The BBC says Joyce, who is now the deputy PM, took it in good stride. "I get a real sense of accomplishment that I'm still in her head long after I've forgotten about them," he said. The Age notes it hasn't exactly been crickets between the two since Heard in 2016 pleaded guilty to falsifying information on her immigration card related to the dogs. In 2017 she poked fun at Joyce on Twitter over a political headache that developed for him after it emerged he had dual New Zealand citizenship. The Guardian flags one great tweet in response to the latest development: "In retaliation Barnaby will have to name his next two kids Pistol and Boo." (Read more Amber Heard stories.)