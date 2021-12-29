In the Long Term, Rise of Omicron Could Be a Good Thing

(Newser) – Omicron woes seem to have taken over the country, with flights being canceled left and right, the sports and showbiz worlds continuing to be impacted, and the US on Tuesday hitting a record high seven-day average of 254,496 new cases per day. A CNN medical analyst speculates that number could hit 500,000 sometime over the next 10 days. But a new study suggests a future in which omicron is the dominant variant of COVID-19 might be less scary than one in which delta dominates, the New York Times reports. "Omicron is likely to push delta out," says a virologist at the South Africa research institute that led the study. Other scientists and doctors say they've seen that playing out in real time, with delta cases going down as omicron cases go up. Better yet, the new study says those who've had omicron appear to get some level of antibody protection against delta, though more research must be done. If omicron continues to lead to less severe illness and fewer hospitalizations and deaths, that's positive news, experts say. More on the variant:

