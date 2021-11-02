Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits $48K in Mask Fines

(Newser) – We knew Marjorie Taylor Greene had accumulated a lot of mask fines, but it turns out the total is even higher than reported last week. The far-right US representative from Georgia has been documented not wearing a mask in the House of Representatives chamber, as is required, at least 20 times since May. With a $500 fine on first offense and $2,500 fines for all subsequent offenses, the Hill puts her total at at least $48,000. The Washington Post says a spokesperson for Greene confirmed that number.

"You have been observed not wearing a mask on July 29, August 2, September 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, and 27, and have been asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives on each occasion unless recognized to speak by the chair," reads an Oct. 28 letter from House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker to Greene. Greene appealed her first fine, which was issued in May, and that appeal was rejected. She has not appealed since, but has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the fines. "I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone," she said in a statement Monday. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)