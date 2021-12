US Hockey Team Forfeits World Junior Game Over COVID

(Newser) – The US was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The US as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules, per the AP. "We're extremely disappointed, especially for our players," US national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. "We’re operating an ever-changing landscape, and that’s very challenging. We've followed the tournament protocol from the outside and will continue to do everything we can to ensure players have the opportunity to compete at the world junior championship."

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans' next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory over the US from the forfeit. The US is the defending champion at the tournament for the world's best men's hockey players under age 20. The US beat Slovakia 3-0 Sunday night in its first preliminary round game. Teams that traveled to Canada quarantined for two days after their Dec. 15 arrival with just over 5,800 tests conducted on 462 players, staff, and game officials before the tournament opened Sunday, according to the IIHF.

