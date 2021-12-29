Divorce Settlement May Be 'Massive,' but Dr. Dre Is 'Delighted'

(Newser) – In a divorce settlement being described by Rolling Stone and other media outlets as "massive," Dr. Dre will pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million. The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $820 million, TMZ reports, and the gossip site's sources say Dre is "delighted" Young isn't getting more. The two had a prenuptial agreement, which Young contested. Dre agreed to pay her $50 million now, and the other half in a year. The settlement agreement means she will get no further spousal support, and she'll have to pay her own legal fees, estimated to be in the millions.

He's keeping seven of their properties, six of their 10 vehicles, all their Apple stocks, and full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, and interests in partnerships and trusts. She's keeping jewelry, cash and bank accounts she maintained during the marriage, and various personal assets Dre put into storage. On Dec. 9, when the divorce was apparently finalized, Dre was pictured in front of a giant balloon arrangement reading "Divorced AF." Prior to that, he posed with rapper Xzibit, whose shirt read "Straight Outta Marriage" and, on the back, in a font similar to that used for Dre's former band NWA, "NWD." That apparently stands for "n----- with divorces," according to Xzibit. (Read more Dr. Dre stories.)