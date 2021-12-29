Man Sentenced for Shooting Woman in Fight About 2016 Election

(Newser) – A California man who injured a bandmate and killed the man's wife during an argument over the 2016 election will be in prison for the next eight presidential elections. John Kevin McVoy Jr., 40, was sentenced to 35 years to life Monday for the Jan 10, 2017, murder of Susan Garcia, who was shot while holding the couple's 2-year-old son, the Press-Telegram reports. Prosecutors said McVoy shot Victor Garcia and his wife in their North Long Beach home after Garcia teased him for supporting Hillary Clinton. Two other members of garage band Under the Faultline were also present.

During the trial, McVoy's lawyer, Ninaz Saffari, argued that he had brought the Colt .41-caliber revolver to band practice because he was afraid Garcia would attack him when he told him he was leaving the band. McVoy told the jury that when he arrived at the home, Garcia was drunk and making racially charged comments about Barack Obama, whose farewell speech was on TV. McVoy said he fired the gun after Garcia threatened him with an object he thought was a knife but turned out to be a can opener. He said the gun went off again, fatally injuring Susan Garcia, after another band member grabbed his arm. Prosecutors said McVoy deliberately fired at both victims.

A jury found McVoy guilty last month of murdering Susan Garcia but not guilty of attempting to murder Victor Garcia and the child, the East Bay Times reports. McVoy was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder, plus a 20-year firearms sentencing enhancement. Victor Garcia, who spent months in a coma after the shooting and still struggles to perform many tasks, told the court Monday that his family has been destroyed. "I wanted to grow old with her and raise our children," he said. "She will never be able to see the fine young man my son is growing up to be." He added: "My son not only lost his mother, but also part of his father." (Read more Election 2016 stories.)