Kardashians Mourn Murdered Manager

(Newser) – Kardashian family members are among numerous celebrities mourning business manager Angie Kukawski, whose boyfriend has been charged with her murder. Kukawski, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 22 and her body was found the next day in the trunk of a car in Simi Valley, north of Los Angeles, per the Hollywood Reporter. Jason Barker, 49, was arrested the day the body was found and is being held on $2 million bond. In a press release, the LAPD said detectives believe "Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley."

Kukawski, also known as Angela Castro, worked at Boulevard Management, where her clients included the Kardashians, Nicki Minaj, and the estate of Tupac Shakur, Variety reports. Associates described the mother of five as "beloved" and a "straight shooter." In a statement, the Kardashian family described Kukawski as "truly the best" and said she will be "greatly missed." They added that "she cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible," per E! Online.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office listed the cause of death as sharp and blunt-force injuries to the head and neck and strangulation, NBC Los Angeles reports. According to court documents, Barker was charged Tuesday with murder and torture "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose." (Read more Los Angeles stories.)