The Many Problems With COVID Testing

Omicron has led to a record number of new daily cases in the US—north of 265,000—but is the number even relevant anymore? That's the question raised by a New York Times story, one of many exploring the current problems with testing and case counts:

Key question: At-home test kits that provide quick results are selling out quickly in stores and online, but the reporting of results to health authorities is largely voluntary. As a result, an expert at Arizona State University estimates that millions of tests per day might be going unreported. The government, meanwhile, bases its guidance on case counts. The Times' Sophie Kasakove sums up the controversial prospect of all this now being discussed in public-health circles: "Do counts of coronavirus cases serve a useful purpose, and if not, should they be continued?"

